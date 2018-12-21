Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 11.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 141,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 98 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 31.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 2,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, down from 9,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $145.71. About 1.39M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.76M for 23.50 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8,545 Reasons to Closely Watch These 2 Oil Stocks in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 9 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $140.0 target. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 26 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, February 22. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Nomura.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. Shares for $1.30M were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. Brown Darrell R sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77 million. Mulhere Timothy P also sold $1.50M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, September 6. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by Hickey Michael A on Thursday, September 13. $450,884 worth of stock was sold by BILLER LESLIE S on Friday, November 30. Berger Larry L also sold $1.43M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, September 10.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 34,627 shares to 36,266 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 11,881 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hl Financial reported 0.03% stake. Carderock Cap holds 2.09% or 33,717 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 9,292 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd owns 183,145 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas accumulated 0.16% or 13,670 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 27,603 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Management has 1.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pggm has 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 227,604 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 48,345 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,055 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 213,259 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Icon Advisers Commerce has 262,300 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 12.45 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 187,492 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 199,194 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 10,801 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 10,192 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 17,245 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley holds 188,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Get ‘More Cowbell’ With This Oil Play – Benzinga” on August 17, 2015, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Four signs that the Eagle Ford is in the middle of a recovery – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 01, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Oil-Focused Portfolio With Assets In All The Right Places – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2013. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OPECâ€™s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemption of 7.50% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. JOHNSON S P IV had sold 8,000 shares worth $178,569. Shares for $180,120 were sold by Pitts David L. on Tuesday, July 10. WOJTEK FRANK A had sold 2,000 shares worth $58,780 on Friday, June 22. Shares for $371,597 were sold by MORTON GERALD A.