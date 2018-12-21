Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 89.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd sold 518,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $495,000, down from 578,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.26 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has declined 15.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 85.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 184,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 399,737 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.70M, up from 215,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 5.74 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold LXP shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 173.21 million shares or 1.09% less from 175.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc holds 61,246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,900 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce. Cutler Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Orinda Asset Lc has 3.37% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 134,341 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 137,200 shares. 4.63M are held by Morgan Stanley. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 228,282 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 6,304 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). 10,409 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 481,191 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 307 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 15,815 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Lexington Realty had 29 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) on Thursday, September 27 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg on Tuesday, November 28 with “Hold”. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LXP in report on Friday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Hold” on Monday, June 13. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, October 23. The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 8.

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LXP’s profit will be $48.00 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd, which manages about $825.08 million and $303.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 21,433 shares to 231,744 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 1,350 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 41,170 shares. Daiwa Secs owns 30,374 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 21,535 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bell Commercial Bank reported 88,368 shares. The Hawaii-based Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 289,948 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co reported 58,549 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 23,750 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 158,585 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Co invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $301.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,159 shares to 148,291 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,773 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).