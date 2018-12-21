Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN) by 278.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 144,327 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,401 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.73 million, down from 1,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 3.44 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $371.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18,122 shares to 11,599 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 266,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,859 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.28 million activity.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Surges: Stock Moves 6.7% Higher – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Individuals Impacted by Hurricane Michael – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Snap Put Options Unusually Cheap Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Health’s (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 and Full Year Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 26,640 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 48,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 6,314 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has 21,225 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.05% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sei reported 34,990 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 119 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 13,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 90 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 2.20M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 15,200 shares. Assetmark holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% or 369,009 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 340,871 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Magellan Health had 28 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 1 report. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sector Perform”. As per Tuesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the shares of MGLN in report on Monday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, March 15 to “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 3,950 shares. Financial Corporation owns 413 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nomura reported 54,482 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 217,050 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 12,450 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,413 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 19,974 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc reported 4,875 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 22,171 shares. Ci Global Invs has 3,684 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 74,499 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Com holds 210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. CRISP CHARLES R sold $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, September 11. Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of stock or 2,489 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.62M for 13.70 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Natural Gas Price Weakens Following Lower Inventory Drawdown – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Energy Stocks That Are Fueling Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $661.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 5,337 shares to 138,255 shares, valued at $8.42 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 1,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).