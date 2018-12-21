Synovus Financial Decreased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; 6 Analysts Covering Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

Among 7 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zendesk had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 27 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 23. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) latest ratings:

Synovus Financial Corp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 8.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,556 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Synovus Financial Corp holds 48,410 shares with $5.56M value, down from 52,966 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $72.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 1.96 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

Synovus Financial Corp increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 30,797 shares to 131,063 valued at $10.32 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 5,086 shares and now owns 360,173 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 273 shares worth $29,407 on Friday, August 24. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80 million. $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Gordon Haskett given on Thursday, November 8. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21 with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, October 15. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $115 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 29.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barometer Mngmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,836 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 11,526 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,722 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated reported 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Addenda Cap reported 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Notis has 0.93% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crestwood Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 86,439 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.03% or 12,790 shares. South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Ltd Liability has invested 1.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Associated Banc invested 0.76% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,617 were accumulated by Naples Global Limited Liability Company.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The Company’s flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with clients on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software.