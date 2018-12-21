Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 69,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.56M, up from 985,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.03M shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 44.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Ent (WWE) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, down from 32,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Ent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 1.47M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST

Since October 30, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,200 activity.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63M for 60.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $43.55 million activity. $352,385 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R. $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Luisi Michael J.. 19,108 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares with value of $1.85M were sold by DUNN KEVIN. $333,360 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Barrios George A.. 306,000 shares were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K, worth $22.87M on Friday, November 30.

