Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jm Smucker (SJM) by 22.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,219 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.46M, up from 75,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jm Smucker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 1.46 million shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – Regulator Challenges Smucker’s Purchase of Wesson Oil Brand; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 227.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 21,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,521 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, up from 9,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 32,911 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 58,380 shares to 2,670 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc Com (NYSE:URI) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,109 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $964,111 activity. Shares for $277,550 were sold by SMUCKER MARK T. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $108,285 was made by Knudsen Jeannette L on Friday, June 29. The insider Penrose Jill R sold $55,048. SMUCKER RICHARD K had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.06M.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $286.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdom Tr China Ex St Owned Ent Fd (CHXF) by 10,009 shares to 4,377 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Coal Etf by 44,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,663 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Svcs Etf.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 36,500 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. The insider BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363.

