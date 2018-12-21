Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) formed multiple bottom with $35.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $36.69 share price. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has $187.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Sunair Services Corp (SNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.40, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 61 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 54 sold and trimmed stock positions in Sunair Services Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 51.18 million shares, down from 52.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sunair Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 43 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Monday, July 2 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 150,992 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) has declined 38.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO'S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 53.57% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.28 per share. SNR’s profit will be $10.68M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for 253,096 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 96,792 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Equitec Specialists Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,467 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.13% in the stock. Tekla Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 528,919 shares.