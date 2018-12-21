Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 6,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.85M, down from 220,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.81 million shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 94.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 171,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74,000, down from 181,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 874,787 shares traded or 184.78% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 52.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, February 14 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 25. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 9 by Gordon Haskett. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 27. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, April 2 by Tigress Financial.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8,207 shares to 114,232 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 14,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 6 analysts covering Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Titan International Inc. had 11 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. Sidoti upgraded the shares of TWI in report on Wednesday, April 19 to “Buy” rating. Avondale initiated it with “Market Perform” rating and $16 target in Thursday, October 15 report. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TWI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 2.66% less from 51.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Blackrock invested in 0% or 7.66 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 173,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 681,085 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0% stake. 35,804 were reported by Hbk Investments Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 12,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 22,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 30,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 34,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington State Bank accumulated 125 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,700 shares to 61,498 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 61,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.00% negative EPS growth.