Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 8.22M shares traded or 40.98% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 10,313 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 4. The company was maintained on Monday, November 20 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 29. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $925 target in Friday, July 29 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, January 29. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold” on Friday, August 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Automobile Association owns 455,979 shares. 705 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company. Mark Asset Management Corporation stated it has 17,402 shares or 8.25% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 359,162 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avenir accumulated 13,663 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Alley Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.58% or 4,209 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,235 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Lc accumulated 550,083 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc stated it has 139,592 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 305 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn owns 1,429 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd invested 3.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 14,295 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Half of Amazon HQ2 jobs in tech – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, AMZN, FB, BAC – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,800 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $687,447 worth of stock was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. On Monday, August 20 the insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09 million. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of stock. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.97M for 10.22 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Targetâ€™s 3% Dividend Yield Worth the Risk? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shorting Amazon (AMZN) Stock Still Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Target Is Doing for Black Friday – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail heavyweights seen racking up big holiday numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.