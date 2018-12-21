Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 37,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $133.26 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 3.16M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) by 92.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 72,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,957 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $140,000, down from 78,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Gamco Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 12,113 shares traded. GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has declined 31.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GBL News: 09/03/2018 – Gamco Files Preliminary Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Chadwick, Goldfarb and Putnam to Cincinnati Bell Board; 12/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 17.06% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO Announces $0.20 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 26/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 13.68% STAKE IN NOBILITY HOMES INC; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO TO SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT THREE CBB BOARD CANDIDATES; 29/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS FILES $500M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bell: ISS, Glass Lewis Say GAMCO Hasn’t Made Compelling Case for Change at Board; 20/04/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.4M

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.93 million for 10.20 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Is It Time To Pick It Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Is Doing for Black Friday – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target looks for blowout e-commerce week – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Retail Stocks for Your Christmas List – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Barring an Abysmal 2019, Target Stock Looks Woefully Undervalued Here – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 19 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 18. Susquehanna initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 10 report. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was upgraded by M Partners. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, November 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by M Partners. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Buy” rating and $86.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Artisan Partners Asset Management, Gamco Investors, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Waddell & Reed Financial, AmpliPhi Biosciences, and Limbach â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gamco: Poorly Performing Equity Manager Has Lost Its Mojo – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Top 5 Holdings as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Peter A. Tcherepnine to Join GAMCO Investors – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Gabelli Food of All Nations NextSharesâ„¢ Declares Year End Distribution of $0.1993 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.