First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 8383% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 41,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,415 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 3.35M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 127,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.44 million, down from 758,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.54 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse reinitiated Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Friday, September 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 5. As per Saturday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, January 10 to “Positive” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform” on Wednesday, March 1. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. Gordon Haskett initiated Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Tuesday, May 9. Gordon Haskett has “Sell” rating and $47 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 19 with “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Target’s downtown Minneapolis HQ offices is sold for $171 million – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Target Pays the Price for Survival – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Shorting Amazon (AMZN) Stock Still Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 12,826 shares to 8,644 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cr Real Estate Inc by 58,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,764 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ADSK,ABIL,ESL – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk pays $275M for construction platform – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Takes GPUs a Notch Ahead with Titan RTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. NORRINGTON LORRIE M had sold 5,001 shares worth $783,907 on Wednesday, August 29.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 169.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Friday, August 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Wednesday, September 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, August 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $120.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 28 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 31 by Citigroup. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $165 target. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, July 19. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating.