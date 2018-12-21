Td Asset Management Inc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 6.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 33,369 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 558,421 shares with $50.46M value, up from 525,052 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $37.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.24 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. TDOC’s SI was 14.28 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 14.07M shares previously. With 2.08 million avg volume, 7 days are for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s short sellers to cover TDOC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 565,140 shares traded. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has risen 55.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TDOC News: 08/05/2018 – TELADOC INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2025; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N – SIZE OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $225 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees 2Q Rev $86M-$87M; 09/03/2018 – Teladoc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 01/05/2018 – Teladoc Sees FY18 Rev $350M-$360M; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Teladoc Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Among 10 analysts covering Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Teladoc had 14 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) rating on Friday, September 28. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, September 28. Citigroup maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) rating on Friday, September 28. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $94 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. $31,077 worth of stock was sold by CLARK FRANK M on Monday, July 16. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, July 16. POPE JOHN C sold $31,447 worth of stock. Another trade for 24,500 shares valued at $2.21 million was sold by Harris Jeff M. $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by Rankin Devina A.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 37,743 shares to 794,557 valued at $127.71M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 160,674 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.