Td Asset Management Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 17.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc sold 243,560 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 11.86%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 1.17M shares with $196.03M value, down from 1.42M last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $136.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $177.25. About 2.37 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Marriott International had 12 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $117 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15300 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. See Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) latest ratings:

Among 9 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. McDonald’s had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $167 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $849,666 were sold by Borden Ian Frederick on Thursday, October 25. Easterbrook Stephen also sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Shares for $2.67 million were sold by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Godsey Gibb Associates owns 7,005 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset holds 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,407 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,793 shares. Capital Counsel Incorporated reported 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,607 are held by Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Company. Dillon Associates reported 21,525 shares. 14,175 are owned by Arcadia Inv Management Mi. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 26,796 are owned by Trustmark Comml Bank Department. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.09% or 4,547 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Company accumulated 65,694 shares. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,123 shares. 8,053 were accumulated by L S Advsr Incorporated.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46B for 23.32 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s Corporation: More Expensive, More Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Earnings Growth To Drive The Dividend Going Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slower pace for McDonald’s U.S. store remodels – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chick-fil-A gobbles up more market share – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: A Defensive Stock For This Tough Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 27,502 shares to 33,969 valued at $5.30M in 2018Q3. It also upped Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 1,926 shares and now owns 9,666 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

The stock increased 2.20% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 951,635 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 1.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cap Advsr Limited Com accumulated 15,360 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Ww holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 8.33M shares. The Oregon-based Vision Cap Mgmt has invested 1.29% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 2.56 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 15,188 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 361,384 shares. Jennison Associates holds 10.87 million shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Sei Company accumulated 125,054 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 476,549 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.16% or 344,893 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc invested in 0.66% or 81,846 shares.