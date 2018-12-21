Tdam Usa Has Boosted Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding By $349,990; Anworth Mortgage Asset Has 1 Sentiment

Tdam Usa Inc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 4.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tdam Usa Inc acquired 5,645 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock declined 19.18%. The Tdam Usa Inc holds 132,237 shares with $8.24M value, up from 126,592 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $22.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.16, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 45 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 45 reduced and sold their holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 47.78 million shares, down from 47.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anworth Mortgage Asset declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “#Cannabis Investor Idea: #CBDBeverages – AB InBev (NYSE: $BUD) and Tilray (NASDAQ: $TLRY) Announce Research Partnership Focused on Non-Alcohol THC and CBD Beverages – InvestorIdeas.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8.5% Yield Worth Considering From Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anworth Mortgage Asset’s (ANH) CEO Lloyd McAdams on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation for 378,300 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 290,000 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.65% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Texas-based Afam Capital Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

The stock increased 2.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 238,975 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has declined 20.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.49 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 66 investors sold APC shares while 253 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 410.78 million shares or 4.16% less from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson And has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Natl Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 8,641 shares. Ajo LP invested in 592,664 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 911,432 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Aviance Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.59% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Advisor Prtnrs Llc reported 0.11% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Harris Associates Lp owns 9.01 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). United Asset Strategies has invested 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.24% or 41,550 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Community Bank Of Raymore has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,360 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 139,600 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, November 16. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Johnson Rice downgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Wednesday, August 1.

Tdam Usa Inc decreased Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 64,010 shares to 325,574 valued at $5.95 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 16,973 shares and now owns 3,361 shares. Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) was reduced too.