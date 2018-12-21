Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) had a decrease of 14.17% in short interest. TSCO’s SI was 2.62M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 14.17% from 3.06 million shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 2 days are for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s short sellers to cover TSCO’s short positions. The SI to Tractor Supply Company’s float is 2.17%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 2.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 3,133 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 107,233 shares with $10.46M value, down from 110,366 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $7.26B valuation. It closed at $80.81 lastly. It is down 8.54% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $22.63 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Barbarick Steve K, worth $1.60M on Friday, July 20. PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR also sold $410,000 worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares. 11,156 shares valued at $967,682 were sold by Barton Kurt D on Wednesday, August 22. SANDFORT GREGORY A had sold 140,709 shares worth $12.70 million on Tuesday, September 4. $1.92M worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) was sold by FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund owns 2,301 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jensen Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Amer National Insurance Tx invested 0.11% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Scout Invests Inc holds 272,139 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Charter holds 3,891 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 14,255 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% or 40,142 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.03% or 40,528 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc reported 4,155 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 9,334 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,731 were reported by Palladium Ltd. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 504 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Tractor Supply had 18 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Monday, December 3. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $105 target in Monday, December 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Wedbush. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SL Green Realty had 7 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $116 target. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.57M for 11.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Americold Rlty Tr stake by 42,396 shares to 109,672 valued at $2.74M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 2,740 shares and now owns 133,857 shares. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.33 million activity. On Friday, October 26 DiLiberto Matthew J. sold $3.23M worth of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 35,000 shares. The insider LEVY JOHN S sold 1,000 shares worth $103,580.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold SLG shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Exane Derivatives reported 4 shares stake. World Asset Incorporated holds 6,497 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 100,673 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 47,336 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 97,685 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,434 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 129,277 shares stake. Honeywell, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,850 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.04% or 28,816 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Federated Pa owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 5,560 shares. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).