Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $834.54M, up from 26.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 2.02M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.41M, down from 465,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.18. About 8.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Overweight" rating given on Monday, January 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has "Neutral" rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Macquarie Research. The stock has "Buy" rating by TH Capital on Thursday, August 6. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with "Buy" on Tuesday, September 26. UBS maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, October 12 with "Buy" rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, April 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, August 17 report. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Tuesday, November 10 by HSBC.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,089 shares to 78,910 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,479 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock or 2,798 shares. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 34,678 shares to 75,134 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 6,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gw Henssler Assoc has 2.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 47,669 shares. Exchange Mgmt reported 1.29% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3.04M shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 320,176 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. 38,041 were accumulated by Bangor Bancorp. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.54 million shares. St Johns Management Lc owns 19,883 shares. Summit Finance Strategies has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 209,780 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 36,725 shares. Hartford Inv invested in 549,654 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 4,675 were accumulated by Family Trust. Chemung Canal Tru holds 102,427 shares.