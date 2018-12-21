Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 4,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01M, down from 87,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 1.14 million shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,354 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54M, up from 42,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $238.11. About 191,104 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 2.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX)

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $17.04 million activity. On Thursday, July 12 Serianni Charles F sold $665,000 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 9,500 shares. SLAGER DONALD W sold $16.48M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 30,083 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 1.3% or 1.87 million shares. The Korea-based Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 19,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 35 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 21,650 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Inc stated it has 9,396 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 158,624 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 100 shares. Strs Ohio reported 33,996 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 82,180 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $72 target in Friday, July 28 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 19. On Thursday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 6.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 23,302 shares to 879,081 shares, valued at $52.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr (NYSE:BBVA) by 592,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) On Fall In Recycled Commodity Prices – Benzinga” on April 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services Retains Its Elevated Multiple – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services: One Man’s Waste Disposal Service Is Another Man’s Next Stock Purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Sustainable Companies That Could Benefit From Climate Change – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “High Expectations Could Be Teleflex’s Most Serious Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Employees Ranked Teleflex as a Best Place to Work – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Starts Teleflex (TFX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “12-Month Results from Study of NeoTract’s UroLift® System for BPH in Men with an Obstructive Median Lobe Published in Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Teleflex had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 3. On Wednesday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $35.44 million activity. The insider SMITH BENSON sold $2.54 million. RANDLE STUART A also sold $663,069 worth of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $5.55 million were sold by Kennedy Thomas Anthony on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold TFX shares while 129 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 2.85% more from 39.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Bartlett Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Amer Research Mngmt Co has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Inverness Counsel Llc invested 2.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Westwood Gp owns 0.32% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 138,636 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3,235 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers has invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 22,525 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 16,015 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 364 shares. Fmr Lc has 1.34 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com invested in 23,521 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1,763 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Gideon Capital has 766 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De accumulated 432,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,308 shares to 257,183 shares, valued at $58.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 13,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,930 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.