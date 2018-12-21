Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position; Domtar (new (UFS) Shorts Up By 0.36%

Domtar Corporation (new (NYSE:UFS) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. UFS’s SI was 2.30M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 2.29M shares previously. With 897,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Domtar Corporation (new (NYSE:UFS)’s short sellers to cover UFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 671,700 shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 17.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 66.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $28.32 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $9.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.22. About 664,227 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 36,770 shares. First City Management has 0.23% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 116 were reported by Harding Loevner L P. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Communications owns 685 shares. 7,103 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% or 120 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp accumulated 132,500 shares or 4.56% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 150 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Da Davidson And Co, a Montana-based fund reported 9,390 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp has 4,252 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hodges holds 0.05% or 6,474 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Smith Moore And has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 122 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. Maier Henry J had bought 1,000 shares worth $102,680. The insider Upchurch Michael W sold $635,465. Grafton Suzanne M sold $87,323 worth of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Tuesday, August 28. 1,000 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares with value of $118,925 were sold by Cordova Lu M.

Among 10 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Monday, October 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 15. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, August 29 to “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Snap, Kansas City Southern, Intel, Methanex, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Acadia Healthcare â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Domtar Corporation Employees Read to Students at Belle Aire Intermediate School & Donate Books – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Domtar Corporation Employees Reads to Students at Jamesville Elementary School & Donate Books – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Domtar Corporation Employees Read to Students at Ashdown Elementary School & Donate Books – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Domtar Corporation Employees Donate Books and Read to Fort Mill Kindergartners at Local Elementary School – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why AbbVie Stock Surged 21.1% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Domtar Corporation shares while 83 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 2.52% less from 56.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) holds 8,721 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 95,812 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 141,128 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 131,122 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 10,700 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Bokf Na holds 25,946 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 563,597 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 81,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd reported 1,953 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset reported 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated owns 62 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Among 5 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Domtar had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Vertical Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, July 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) rating on Monday, August 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $52 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of UFS in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) on Thursday, September 13 to “Hold” rating.