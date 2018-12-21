Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 5,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,547 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 29,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 1.03 million shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 31.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 66.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 49,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,860 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03 million, down from 73,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 10.92 million shares traded or 71.17% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold RMD shares while 131 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 0.07% more from 89.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 37,754 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated owns 224,663 shares. Professional Advisory Service Incorporated holds 111,397 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 95,677 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.58% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 10,562 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,730 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.06% or 9,970 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,814 shares.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 7.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $1 per share. RMD’s profit will be $132.52 million for 28.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. ResMed Inc had 47 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 23 by Needham. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 27 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, January 19 report. As per Tuesday, August 23, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) rating on Friday, October 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $109 target.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS For: Dec 03 – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ResMed (RMD) to Acquire Propeller Health for $225 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ResMed Acquires MatrixCare For Long-Term Care EHR – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ResMed, Proofpoint, Southwestern Energy, Knowles, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Medtronic â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $5.59 million activity. The insider Hollingshead James sold 5,893 shares worth $621,829. $228,600 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Sandercock Brett on Monday, September 17. 4,193 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares with value of $471,964 were sold by Douglas Robert Andrew. Shares for $200,808 were sold by McHale Richard. 3,300 shares were sold by Farrell Michael J., worth $344,817 on Friday, November 16.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, October 20. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Edward Jones maintained the shares of PM in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 13. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.37% or 425,258 shares in its portfolio. Washington Savings Bank holds 13,639 shares. Sky Inv Grp Llc invested in 81,407 shares. Signature Fin Mgmt invested in 3,247 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP has 861,433 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Limited has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 16,233 shares in its portfolio. 5,529 were reported by Miles Capital. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 17,426 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 7,597 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Usca Ria Ltd Company owns 53,208 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 42,192 were reported by Capital Sarl. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 86,742 shares. 6,630 were reported by Grimes.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 34,754 shares to 62,522 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 30,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).