Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NFX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 144,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.18M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.21M, down from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Newfield Expl Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 650,926 shares traded. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 26/03/2018 – Newfield Exploration: Credit Agreement Extends Maturity to May 2023 From June 2020; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – Newfield Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Newfield Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $45; 21/05/2018 – Newfield Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION – CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BLN

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 10.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 594,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87 million, down from 660,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 300,804 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 37,289 shares. Reinhart Prns invested in 469,018 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Amica Retiree reported 922 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 37,946 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 56,586 shares. 23,960 are held by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.04% or 667,135 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 17,851 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.27% or 157,817 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). 91,858 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 0.7% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 2,711 shares.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $472,766 activity.

Analysts await Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 19.72% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NFX’s profit will be $168.40 million for 4.06 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Newfield Exploration Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Newfield Exploration Co. had 146 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 13. Citigroup maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Tuesday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 13. As per Monday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 2 by Susquehanna. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 21 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 15 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $553.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19,960 shares to 202,160 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 53,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Among 12 analysts covering Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Helix Energy Solutions had 33 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of HLX in report on Monday, September 21 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by TheStreet on Friday, October 23 to “Sell”. Raymond James upgraded the shares of HLX in report on Thursday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 17. Piper Jaffray upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) on Tuesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by PiperJaffray. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) on Wednesday, February 21 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 20.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.89% negative EPS growth.