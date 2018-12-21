Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Tesaro Inc (TSRO) by 128.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 103.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.21 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Tesaro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 38,251 shares traded. Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) has declined 11.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TSRO News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 03/05/2018 – TESARO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.98, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.62; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 21/05/2018 – Tesaro at American Society of Clinical Oncology June 4 (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 25.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 34,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45 million, down from 133,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $25.8 lastly. It is down 23.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25,803 shares to 39,592 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc Com (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.85 per share. PHM’s profit will be $308.94 million for 5.86 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.91% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 14 by FBR Capital. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, April 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 25. Citigroup maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, July 10 to “Underperform”. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold TSRO shares while 37 reduced holdings.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 6.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Restorbio Inc.