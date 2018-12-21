Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Forms $52.01 Double Top; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) formed double top with $54.09 target or 4.00% above today’s $52.01 share price. Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has $2.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 315,872 shares traded or 0.44% up from the average. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c

Among 12 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC had 20 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, December 5. Shore Capital maintained the shares of TPK in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, October 16. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, December 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Numis Securities. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1200 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The stock of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by JP Morgan. See Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1240.00 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Upgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1240.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1525.00 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

03/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1430.00 New Target: GBX 1240.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1515.00 New Target: GBX 1240.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Tetra Tech, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.86 million shares or 1.23% less from 44.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated accumulated 31,358 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. 1,270 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 23,533 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,460 shares. Dorsey Wright holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 57 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,108 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 33,252 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 8.42 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Co holds 1.48M shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 6 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,019 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $34.32M for 20.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Tech had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Friday, August 3 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) rating on Thursday, November 8. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $70 target.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. Ritrievi Kimberly E sold $235,042 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $80,325 were sold by Volpi Kirsten M on Wednesday, November 14. $2.92 million worth of stock was sold by BATRACK DAN L on Wednesday, November 14. CARTER BRIAN N had sold 8,215 shares worth $511,624 on Monday, November 26. Shares for $179,542 were sold by Argus Roger R. 6,750 shares were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L, worth $445,342.