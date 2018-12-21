Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 90.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 43,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $411,000, down from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 2.08 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76M, up from 34,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 5.64 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 14.04 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. REICH JOEL D also sold $621,443 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 31. 2,525 shares were sold by RICHARD HENRI P, worth $194,394 on Tuesday, October 16.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,500 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Susquehanna. On Thursday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Cross Research on Monday, September 26 to “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, August 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 16 by Drexel Hamilton. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 24 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Friday, November 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates holds 70 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zweig owns 3,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 2,300 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% stake. Rafferty Asset Management Llc has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Limited holds 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 90 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.11% or 3.81 million shares. Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 980 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 0% stake. Cap has invested 0.11% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 28,388 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 96,786 shares. Cookson Peirce & Commerce invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is NetApp (NTAP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Buy” rating by Charter Equity on Thursday, October 22. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 25 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. Ascendiant Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, July 23. Ascendiant Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Drexel Hamilton. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Texas Instruments (TXN) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Texas Instruments (TXN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 16, 2018.