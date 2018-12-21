Texas Permanent School Fund decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 2.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 1,415 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Texas Permanent School Fund holds 58,069 shares with $13.21M value, down from 59,484 last quarter. Intuit now has $49.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 1 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 31. See Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $54 Downgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81 New Target: $80 Maintain

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $570.13 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.

More notable recent Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Axovant In-Licenses 2 Gene Therapies, Agile To Undertake Additional Study Of Contraceptive Patch – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Pharma OKs $150M in stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals inks deal with USAMRICD to evaluate neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 211,075 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 22.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M

Texas Permanent School Fund increased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 12,425 shares to 20,878 valued at $734,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 14,600 shares. Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) was raised too.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Britain braces for M&A slowdown as mega-deals set to wane – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, November 21. Oppenheimer maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 27. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE had sold 31,396 shares worth $6.64M. Shares for $979,360 were sold by POWELL DENNIS D on Tuesday, August 28. 254,325 shares valued at $57.90M were sold by SMITH BRAD D on Friday, September 14. On Friday, September 7 the insider COOK SCOTT D sold $22.03 million. 85,835 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $16.89 million were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K. 5,029 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N. FLOURNOY MARK J sold $2.03 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rech Glob Investors has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 604,163 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.21% or 1,135 shares. Kistler invested in 0.03% or 327 shares. 16,340 were reported by Logan Cap Mgmt Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). British Columbia Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 108,290 shares. 195,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Kwmg invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 36,106 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 385,568 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc owns 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 214 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 205,327 shares stake. Mig Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,167 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 452,460 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 84.24 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.