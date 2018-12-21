The Blockchain – based Essentia (ESS) went up by 11.02% in 24 hours

It was good day for Essentia (ESS), as it jumped by $0.0001493562 or 11.02%, touching $0.00150514. Crypto Experts believe that Essentia (ESS) is looking for the $0.001655654 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00417098476871692. The highest price was $0.00150514 and lowest of $0.0013557838 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0013557838. It last traded at Bitfinex exchange. Aproximately 17,180 ESS worth $25 was traded.

For a month, Essentia (ESS) tokens went down -37.00% from $0.002389 for coin. For 100 days ESS is down -76.75% from $0.006474. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 1.70 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/01/2018. The Crypto ESS has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally.

Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles.

ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework.