The Blockchain – based Goonies (GOON) had -33.33% drop for a day

It was bad day for Goonies (GOON), as it declined by $-4.10579E-05 or -33.33%, touching $8.21158E-05. Global Crypto Analysts believe that Goonies (GOON) is looking for the $9.032738E-05 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.000165075950279848. The highest price was $0.0001231737 and lowest of $8.21158E-05 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0001231737. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Goonies (GOON) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days GOON is down -56.80% from $0.0001901. It traded at $0.0003001 200 days ago. It has 270.88M coins in circulation. It was founded on 31/07/2016. The Crypto GOON has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Goonies is a Scrypt Proof of Work cryptocurrency witha 60 second blocktime. The block reward halves every 255 days.