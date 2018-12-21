The Blockchain – powered BlockCAT (CAT*) moved up $0.000123151499999988 on December 20-21

BlockCAT (CAT*) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000123151499999988 or 0.24% trading at $0.0523393875. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, BlockCAT (CAT*) eyes $0.05757332625 target on the road to $0.117854635212142. CAT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0523393875 and low of $0.052216236 for December 20-21. The open was $0.052216236.

BlockCAT (CAT*) is down -5.83% in the last 30 days from $0.05558 per coin. Its down -54.92% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1161 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CAT traded at $0.405. CAT has 9.20M coins mined giving it $481,530 market cap. BlockCAT maximum coins available are 9.20M. CAT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/07/2017.

BlockCAT, short for Blockchain Complex Automated Transactions, is an Ethereum-based decentralized platform that provides an easy to use web portal for end users and organizations to provision and deploy smart contracts without the need to have prior knowledge or expertise.

The BlockCAT marketplace allows anyone to contribute and sell smart contracts, while the custom designed contract auditing system keeps users safe from faulty contracts in a completely decentralized manner. The CAT token will be used on the platform as the only means of paying for contract deployment.