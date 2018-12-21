The Blockchain – powered Lykke (LKK) dropped $-0.00344885592301049 on December 20-21

It was bad day for Lykke (LKK), as it declined by $-0.00344885592301049 or -16.20%, touching $0.0178455217391304. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Lykke (LKK) is looking for the $0.0196300739130435 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0427919629032033. The highest price was $0.0212943776621409 and lowest of $0.01641788 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0212943776621409. It last traded at Lykke exchange.

For a month, Lykke (LKK) tokens went down -29.30% from $0.02524 for coin. For 100 days LKK is down -23.11% from $0.02321. It traded at $0.0528 200 days ago. Lykke (LKK) has 1.29B coins mined with the market cap $22.94 million. It has 1.29B coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/03/2016. The Crypto LKK has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange.