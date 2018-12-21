The Crypto coin Constellation (DAG) increased $5.78949999999996E-05 on December 20-21

It was good day for Constellation (DAG), as it jumped by $5.78949999999996E-05 or 2.76%, touching $0.002153694. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Constellation (DAG) is looking for the $0.0023690634 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0049322707495757. The highest price was $0.002257905 and lowest of $0.002072641 for December 20-21. The open was $0.002095799. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, Constellation (DAG) tokens went down -19.09% from $0.002662 for coin. For 100 days DAG is down -76.93% from $0.009335. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Constellation (DAG) has 4.00 billion coins mined with the market cap $8.61 million. It has 4.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/05/2018. The Crypto DAG has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain’s microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees.

The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token.