The Crypto coin DuxCoin (DUX) had -10.91% decline on December 20-21

DuxCoin (DUX) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-6E-07 or -10.91% trading at $4.9E-06. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, DuxCoin (DUX) eyes $5.39E-06 target on the road to $1.33165710517981E-05. DUX last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $5.5E-06 and low of $4.9E-06 for December 20-21. The open was $5.5E-06. About 250,219 DUX worth $1 traded hands.

DuxCoin (DUX) is down -40.17% in the last 30 days from $8.19E-06 per coin. Its down -77.69% in the last 100 days since when traded at $2.196E-05 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DUX traded at $3.548E-05. maximum coins available are 1.68B. DUX uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 04/05/2017.

DuxCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a high stake PoS rate of 300% APY.