The Crypto LikeCoin (LIKE) declined $-4.6312E-05 on December 20-21

LikeCoin (LIKE) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-4.6312E-05 or -3.09% trading at $0.0014541968. According to Crypto Experts, LikeCoin (LIKE) eyes $0.00159961648 target on the road to $0.0038589163937629. LIKE last traded at Liquid exchange. It had high of $0.001510929 and low of $0.00138936 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0015005088.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago LIKE traded at $0.00 (non existent). LIKE has 825.00 million coins mined giving it $1.20M market cap. LikeCoin maximum coins available are 800.00 million. LIKE uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/02/2018.

LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation.