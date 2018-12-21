Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 2.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 938 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 31,707 shares with $11.01M value, down from 32,645 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc now has $26.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $332.69. About 769,801 shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President

Stage Stores Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 23 decreased and sold equity positions in Stage Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 11.22 million shares, up from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stage Stores Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. Shares for $4.40 million were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. KRAUS SCOTT E had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, July 26. 20,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $6.61M. The insider FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM sold $837,500. 19,250 shares were sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P, worth $5.47M. Shares for $1.65M were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY on Tuesday, August 21. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $132,513 was made by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND on Thursday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 132,972 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The accumulated 81,674 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 8,102 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Par Mgmt Incorporated holds 100,000 shares. 7,920 were accumulated by Shelton Mngmt. Guardian, a California-based fund reported 480 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 1,522 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 11,325 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 16,437 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 9,057 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Company stated it has 410 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 1.41% stake. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 2,998 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FTC, DVMT, ORLY, BURL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AÃ©roports de Paris SA: November 2018 traffic figures – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 22.18 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 26. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 16. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Thursday, July 26 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $390 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $355 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Moffett Nathanson. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $310 target in Thursday, July 26 report.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.39 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stage Stores Is Uninvestable Under Current Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol to acquire SSI Controls Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Best retailers for Black Friday 2018 include Houston-based company, according to WalletHub – Houston Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Path Out For Stage Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shouldn’t Stage Stores Catch A Bid? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.42 million shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 2.38 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 187,675 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 147,500 shares.

The stock decreased 5.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 229,620 shares traded or 72.48% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 30.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores: Optimistic About 2018; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES BETWEEN $1,610 MLN AND $1,640 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to Increase of 2.0; 08/03/2018 Stage Stores 4Q Net $5.64M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges

Analysts await Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 62.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SSI’s profit will be $20.65 million for 0.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Stage Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.31% EPS growth.