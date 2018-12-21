Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24 million, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 14.49 million shares traded or 82.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 15.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 21,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,026 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91 million, down from 135,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 166,430 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 61.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 6.40 million shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stillwater Management Limited Liability reported 37,307 shares. 3.24 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 234,818 were reported by Texas Yale Capital. 28,086 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Da Davidson reported 136,443 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,927 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Com Nj owns 32,975 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 5,998 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 84,929 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Wednesday, September 28. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Sunday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Bank of America.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. Shares for $1.41 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. 103,000 shares valued at $8.24M were sold by Campion Andrew on Friday, June 29. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06M on Thursday, July 5. 150,000 shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D, worth $11.86 million.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $31,525 activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc by 41,683 shares to 519,330 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 86,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Analysts await Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LDL’s profit will be $6.27 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Lydall, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Lydall (NYSE:LDL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lydall had 7 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 9 by TH Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Monday, August 29. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, July 31 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Roth Capital. The stock of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.7 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold LDL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 1.59% less from 15.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 8,051 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Snow Capital Lp has 0.17% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 82,463 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has invested 0.96% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 530,899 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Amer Century Companies reported 5,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 7,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 10,936 shares. Zebra Cap Llc accumulated 10,286 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 42,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.21 million shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 82,661 shares.

