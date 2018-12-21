Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 73 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 52 sold and decreased equity positions in Heritage Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 30.58 million shares, up from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 33 Increased: 55 New Position: 18.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Hooker Furniture (HOFT) stake by 7.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 10,976 shares as Hooker Furniture (HOFT)’s stock declined 29.68%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 157,533 shares with $5.32 million value, up from 146,557 last quarter. Hooker Furniture now has $307.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 42,753 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 39.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 102,393 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 412,196 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 467,972 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has 1.9% invested in the company for 439,447 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.62% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

More news for Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 09, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.41M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $95,908 activity. Delgatti Michael W had sold 1,064 shares worth $52,179 on Thursday, June 21. Shares for $129,803 were sold by RYDER E LARRY on Tuesday, June 26. 1,000 Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares with value of $33,895 were bought by Boone Donald Lee.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) stake by 9,117 shares to 12,540 valued at $569,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) stake by 21,045 shares and now owns 114,026 shares. Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) was reduced too.