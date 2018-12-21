Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 88 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 77 cut down and sold their positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 53.65 million shares, up from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clovis Oncology Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 29.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 6,957 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 16,365 shares with $3.72M value, down from 23,322 last quarter. Intuit now has $49.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 1 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, September 28. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, November 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Argus Research. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, September 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 84.24 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) stake by 49,735 shares to 143,519 valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 39,616 shares and now owns 92,396 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Jacobs Co Ca has invested 0.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Clinton Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 959 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1,197 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 15,389 shares. 52,702 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Laffer owns 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 15,990 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd has invested 0.53% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1832 Asset LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 397,689 shares stake. Raymond James Associate reported 58,641 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Partner Fund LP has invested 1.34% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Architects Incorporated holds 0.02% or 617 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. Shares for $1.44M were sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE on Tuesday, November 27. Shares for $57.90M were sold by SMITH BRAD D. Shares for $22.16M were sold by COOK SCOTT D on Wednesday, September 19. FLOURNOY MARK J also sold $2.03M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Thursday, August 30. 85,835 shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K, worth $16.89M on Wednesday, November 21. $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by POWELL DENNIS D. Johnson Gregory N sold $1.01M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, November 26.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-1.73 earnings per share, down 36.22% or $0.46 from last year’s $-1.27 per share. After $-1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% negative EPS growth.

Opus Point Partners Management Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. for 82,430 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 1.64 million shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 104,116 shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Venbio Select Advisor Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $922.46 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.