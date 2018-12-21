Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 15.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 8,290 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock declined 6.82%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 60,419 shares with $17.90M value, up from 52,129 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $26.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $258.45. About 461,019 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES

Among 4 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Mills had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 27. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, September 17 report. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. See General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) latest ratings:

17/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $48 Reinitiate

29/06/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $54 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $49.0000

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.27 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold General Mills, Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cambridge Trust owns 26,396 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 10 reported 226,291 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 34,958 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 12,868 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.12% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 1.65M shares. Lincoln holds 7,387 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 576,956 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Holderness holds 9,047 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,432 shares. Invesco owns 18.79 million shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 7.35 million shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. The insider OGrady Shawn P sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74 million. SASTRE MARIA also bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. 13,204 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares with value of $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI. 5,066 shares were sold by Nudi Jonathon, worth $225,155 on Monday, July 9. Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold $105,919 worth of stock or 2,450 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 161,362 shares to 190,630 valued at $12.99 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,598 shares and now owns 137,401 shares. Cable One Inc was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. JOHNSON ROBERT D also sold $223,778 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, September 4. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER sold 600 shares worth $176,910. $156,175 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, September 14. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of stock.