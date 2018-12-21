Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX) stake by 24.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 6,259 shares as Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc holds 19,772 shares with $2.22 million value, down from 26,031 last quarter. Tjx Cos. Inc. now has $52.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 9.83 million shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.34, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 56 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 52 trimmed and sold stock positions in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.11 million shares, down from 12.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Safety Insurance Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 39 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 31,689 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) has risen 6.98% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M

Srb Corp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 35,838 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley has 0.42% invested in the company for 19,287 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 14,823 shares.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insuredÂ’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insuredÂ’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.55 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And reported 24,356 shares. Vontobel Asset Management accumulated 2.27M shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.72% or 18,507 shares in its portfolio. 51,661 are held by United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Liability Company holds 2,378 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.35% or 107,196 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Indemnity Comm stated it has 13,750 shares or 5.81% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc owns 542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. At Financial Bank holds 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 19,895 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 590 shares. 42,182 were reported by Cap Fund Sa. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 1.78% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Regent Inv Management Limited accumulated 21,955 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Assoc has 0.4% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Among 14 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TJX Companies had 20 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Atlantic Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America.