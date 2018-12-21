J.M. Smucker Company (the) New (NYSE:SJM) had an increase of 17.87% in short interest. SJM’s SI was 8.39 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 17.87% from 7.12 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 6 days are for J.M. Smucker Company (the) New (NYSE:SJM)’s short sellers to cover SJM’s short positions. The SI to J.M. Smucker Company (the) New’s float is 7.7%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 1.46 million shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – DEAL IS AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, WHICH CO WILL FUND WITH DEBT

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Ratings Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tilly’s has $26 highest and $14 lowest target. $18’s average target is 70.13% above currents $10.58 stock price. Tilly’s had 8 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by William Blair. The stock of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $7.37M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 42.56% more from 13.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 674 shares. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 452,216 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 1.04M shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 290,346 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 45,667 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 1,218 shares. Schwab Charles Inc accumulated 69,840 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 43,165 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 512,103 were reported by Nantahala Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 434,046 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 651,209 shares. Ellington Management Gru Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,571 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $102.08 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by LEVINE TILLY, worth $150,632 on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $138,420 was made by KERR JANET on Monday, September 24. On Friday, September 14 the insider SHAKED HEZY sold $9.57 million. JOHNSON SETH R also sold $142,741 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares.

As reported in a document that’s filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on 20/12/2018, Hezy Shaked, Chief Strategy Officer of Tilly’s Inc and a well informed person, made a sale of 20,000 shares of the company for close to $213,607 USD at an average price-per-share of $10.7.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $311.90 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 13.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Among 4 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. JM Smucker had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SJM in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Underperform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $964,111 activity. $2.06 million worth of stock was bought by SMUCKER RICHARD K on Friday, November 30. $277,550 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was sold by SMUCKER MARK T. Knudsen Jeannette L sold $108,285 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Penrose Jill R sold $55,048 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Wednesday, June 20. 5,000 shares valued at $545,750 were sold by BELGYA MARK R on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 4.30% less from 90.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 150 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 721 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 18,009 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 36,968 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 28,974 shares. Schroder Management Grp has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Smithfield Tru reported 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 6,925 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 30,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 191,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 836 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 96 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.4% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).