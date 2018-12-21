Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13 million, up from 50,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 4.24 million shares traded or 47.93% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 96,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 409,174 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.29M, down from 505,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 5.94M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One: Avoid This Risky Loan Book – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More bank capital returns: Capital One, Discover, Santander Consumer, State Street – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Blockchain and Telemedicine May Challenge Swelling Healthcare Costs in the US as More Companies Adopt New Tech – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Shelton Mngmt invested in 4,421 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers owns 27,434 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Lc has 4,881 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 2,200 shares stake. 75,419 were reported by Afam Capital. 46,549 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Ltd. Welch & Forbes Limited Company holds 0.59% or 258,832 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research stated it has 188,140 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Andra Ap holds 0.26% or 105,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Peoples Financial Corporation has 200 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.27M shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.22 million activity. 4,229 shares were sold by WARNER BRADFORD H, worth $391,394. HAY LEWIS III sold $1.64M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 2,276 shares valued at $227,600 was sold by Wassmer Michael J. Another trade for 242,090 shares valued at $24.05M was made by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24.

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, July 8. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, September 15. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 21 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, April 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, December 22, the company rating was upgraded by Compass Point. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $155.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate Etf by 19,060 shares to 63,114 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. CLSA downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MOS in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 25 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 15 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. Piper Jaffray maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Friday, July 14. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $2400 target. Vertical Research downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Thursday, April 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 21 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha”, Streetinsider.com published: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $540.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 48,768 shares to 174,171 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 37,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).