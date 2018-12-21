Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,220 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 105,819 shares with $14.62M value, down from 113,039 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 9.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 24.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 28,485 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock declined 1.56%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 145,266 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 116,781 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $832.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 11.11% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 625,016 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 302.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 302.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold CDNA shares while 28 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.20 million shares or 11.02% more from 25.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Art Advsr invested in 26,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 1,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 346,718 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 271,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates LP reported 6,965 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fmr Ltd holds 20,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 236 shares. Perceptive Advisors Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 260,676 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 24,109 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Eam Investors Ltd holds 84,110 shares. Dorsey Wright & holds 0.01% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Llc has 10.4% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.78 million activity. $132,735 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was sold by King Sasha. Shares for $409,920 were sold by Bell Michael Brian on Thursday, September 13. Nelles Mitchell J had sold 39,649 shares worth $494,911. Shares for $2.85 million were sold by Maag Peter. Gagnon Neil also sold $2.94 million worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 12,118 shares to 137,466 valued at $9.06 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dmc Global Inc stake by 45,329 shares and now owns 27,175 shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating.