Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 12.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,587 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, up from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 978,912 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp Com (VRTU) by 26.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,120 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 216,512 shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 4.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Virtusa Stock Is Heading to Higher Ground – Profit Confidential” on April 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “REPEAT/Virtusa Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Cloud Adoption and Innovation for Enterprises Globally – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Seeks to Tap Peripherals Market With Advanced Mouse – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Hot Tech ETFs and Stocks Leading the Market Rally – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa (VRTU) Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.04 million shares or 0.41% less from 25.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 55 shares. 12,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 16,116 shares. Art Llc has 7,755 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 275,885 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0% or 6,532 shares. Millennium Lc owns 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 64,212 shares. 73,438 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Fil Limited reported 824,983 shares. Pdts Partners Ltd Com holds 0.1% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 45,014 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 24,519 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 171,689 shares. Portolan Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.37% or 69,987 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 10,020 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Virtusa had 41 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 13. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold”. Barrington Research maintained the shares of VRTU in report on Tuesday, February 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. On Friday, February 10 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 19 by Suntrust Robinson. Needham upgraded Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Needham has “Buy” rating and $6500 target.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.36 million activity. Shares for $211,556 were sold by Dhir Samir on Monday, August 13.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 17,470 shares to 31,805 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,155 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4,013 shares to 11,446 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 25,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,144 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A.O. Smith: Time To Jump Back In – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Etrade Capital Llc reported 9,628 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 933,539 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 233,933 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 11,239 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 439,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 26,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 213,779 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf Inc owns 34,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 17,374 shares in its portfolio. 43,051 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. 49,410 are held by Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Company. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 6,733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,670 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Friday, April 8 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, April 5 report. The rating was downgraded by Boenning & Scattergood to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 25. Boenning & Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Thursday, March 22. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, July 14 with “Buy”. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Thursday, October 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $61.0 target. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 30.