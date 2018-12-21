TiVo (TIVO) Is At $8.82 Formed Wedge; Keyw Holding (KEYW) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Keyw Holding Corp (KEYW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.77, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 31 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced positions in Keyw Holding Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 45.48 million shares, down from 46.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Keyw Holding Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 28 Increased: 23 New Position: 8.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO) formed wedge down with $8.29 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.82 share price. TiVo Corporation (TIVO) has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 785,942 shares traded. TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has declined 37.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TIVO News: 03/04/2018 – TIVO – STARZ IS ACQUIRING LICENSE TO TIVO PATENT PORTFOLIOS & OVER–TOP ASSETS OF INTELLECTUAL VENTURES PATENT PORTFOLIO UNDER TIVO/IV LICENSING DEAL; 06/03/2018 – TIVO CORP – SHARP AND CO EXTEND INTERACTIVE PROGRAM GUIDE DEAL TO POWER CONTENT DISCOVERY ACROSS ENTERTAINMENT DEVICES; 10/04/2018 – TIVO CORP – RELATIONSHIP WITH MEDIACOM WILL EXPAND TO NEW PLATFORMS BEYOND TRADITIONAL DVR; 10/05/2018 – TiVo 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/04/2018 – TIVO CORP – UNDER AGREEMENT, TELSTRA WILL HAVE ACCESS TO TIVO’S IP PORTFOLIOS FOR DEVICES AND APPLICATIONS; 07/03/2018 – TiVo Music Metadata to Provide Select Artist Images to Google’s Music Services; 03/04/2018 – TIVO SIGNS LONG-TERM INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSE WITH STARZ E; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory RCC; 10/05/2018 – TiVo Corp Says It Will Provide Update on Review Before 2Q Earnings Call; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory

Analysts await TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TIVO’s profit will be $22.29M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TiVo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TiVo has $23 highest and $18 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 132.43% above currents $8.82 stock price. TiVo had 2 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18 target in Friday, August 10 report. FBR Capital maintained TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) rating on Monday, August 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2018: APZN,CRM,RHT,KEYW – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Superior Industries International, Agnico Eagle Mines, KEYW Holding and Covanta Holding – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “KEYW Holding (KEYW) Secures $35M Contract to Deliver Advanced Sensors – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Toxic Stocks to Abandon or Sell Short for Solid Gains – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyW Awarded $5 Million in Research, Development and Design Work – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 478,868 shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) has risen 85.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 18/04/2018 – Ditech Holding Corporation Appoints Thomas Marano Chief Executive Officer And President; 05/05/2018 – DJ Sun Pacific Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPW); 11/04/2018 – iTeknik Holding Corporation Launches Social Media Campaign to Enhance Investor and General Public Communications; 09/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RENAISSANCE HOLDING CORP TO RATING ‘B-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ DITECH HOLDING CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHCP); 30/05/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF CONCORD PREMIUM MEATS; 25/05/2018 – Ditech Holding Corp Announces Receipt of Late Filing Notice From the NYSE; 15/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – COMPANY ISSUES FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Biopharmaceutical Company Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for IPO; 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – USED A PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN A

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. The company has market cap of $335.56 million. The Company’s solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S. government national security priorities through various cyber activities and training, geospatial intelligence, cloud and data analytics, engineering, and intelligence analysis and activities offerings. It has a 270.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include electro-optical, hyperspectral and synthetic aperture radar sensors, and other products.