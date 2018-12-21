Tnb Financial increased Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) stake by 3.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 4,994 shares as Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Tnb Financial holds 130,100 shares with $12.35 million value, up from 125,106 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp Com now has $35.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 4.24 million shares traded or 47.93% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF)

Among 5 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 29 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of THC in report on Friday, August 10 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. See Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $26 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $28 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $44 Maintain

29/06/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $28 New Target: $38 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verus Fin Prns holds 0.21% or 6,295 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.02% or 3,293 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 46,955 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 616 shares. Associated Banc has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 17,833 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd owns 7,868 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Union National Bank owns 5,778 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.58M shares or 0.15% of the stock. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.4% stake. Salem Invest Counselors reported 9,564 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 1.25M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Srb holds 0.05% or 5,337 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Intact Investment Incorporated stated it has 4,800 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.22 million activity. $1.64M worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares were sold by HAY LEWIS III. $391,394 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by WARNER BRADFORD H on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 19,117 shares valued at $1.91 million was sold by Borgmann Kevin S.. $227,600 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by Wassmer Michael J on Tuesday, July 24. 242,090 shares valued at $24.05M were sold by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24.

Tnb Financial decreased Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) stake by 4,692 shares to 221,223 valued at $17.26 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,697 shares and now owns 160,013 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Capital One Financial had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 2 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Monday, July 9. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 20 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, December 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blockchain and Telemedicine May Challenge Swelling Healthcare Costs in the US as More Companies Adopt New Tech – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 817,752 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.07% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 12,396 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,684 shares. Federated Pa owns 161,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Management owns 779,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 38 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 58,893 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 18,077 shares. 30,101 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Profund Advsrs Limited Company holds 12,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,257 shares. Strs Ohio has 44,700 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 15.71M shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilray teams up with AB InBev in non-alcoholic beverages with THC and CBD; shares up 10% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Will Drop Back Under $5 – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Houston Healthcare taps Plano exec as new chief development officer – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.