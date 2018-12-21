Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA) stake by 3.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 21,350 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (GRA)’s stock declined 12.91%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 525,810 shares with $37.57M value, down from 547,160 last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk now has $4.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 1.04M shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED

National Pension Service increased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 1.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 8,086 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 17.75%. The National Pension Service holds 438,009 shares with $29.87 million value, up from 429,923 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $19.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.45 million shares traded or 50.50% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow

National Pension Service decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,003 shares to 1.03M valued at $90.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 22,099 shares and now owns 473,973 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $11.45 million activity. PIGOTT MARK C had sold 194,004 shares worth $11.42 million on Wednesday, November 7. Another trade for 651 shares valued at $38,698 was made by DANFORTH DAVID J on Wednesday, November 7.

Among 10 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. PACCAR had 13 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 2 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 24 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Underperform” on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCAR shares while 162 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 202.64 million shares or 1.95% less from 206.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 345,107 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Ibm Retirement Fund has 5,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited accumulated 311 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 78,250 shares. Veritable LP reported 4,890 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Foundation holds 0.02% or 4,733 shares. Hightower Limited Co has 78,608 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 36,545 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 18,795 shares. Girard Limited invested in 0.01% or 512 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 838,082 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co owns 264,252 shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PACCAR declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Drivers Still Wanted as Autonomous Truck Tech Faces Long and Winding Road, Experts Say – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Today’s Pickup: German Unions Look to Slow Amazon’s Christmas Deliveries – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 42,035 shares to 455,482 valued at $40.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 14,040 shares and now owns 78,529 shares. Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF) was raised too.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. GRA’s profit will be $69.01M for 14.75 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering W R Grace (NYSE:GRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. W R Grace had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 13,434 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 1.19 million shares stake. 3,103 are owned by Beach Investment Counsel Pa. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.09% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 13,812 shares. Sei Investments invested in 212,538 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.67% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Blackrock invested in 3.53M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,831 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 196,874 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 8,171 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 2,595 are held by Twin Tree Management Lp. California-based Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Eaton Vance has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Schwinn Named President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts Business – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $92.36 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought 501,025 shares worth $30.59M.