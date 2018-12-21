Among 11 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, August 1 with “Positive”. The rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate” on Wednesday, August 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Monday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Credit Suisse. See Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) latest ratings:

Todd Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 13.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc acquired 65,884 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 558,375 shares with $44.65M value, up from 492,491 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $39.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 4.34M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 3.05M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 66 investors sold Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares while 253 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 410.78 million shares or 4.16% less from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $22.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12.