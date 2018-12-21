SERICA ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) had a decrease of 54.66% in short interest. SQZZF’s SI was 24,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 54.66% from 53,600 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 10 days are for SERICA ENERGY PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)’s short sellers to cover SQZZF’s short positions. It closed at $0.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 243.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 21,762 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 30,692 shares with $1.94M value, up from 8,930 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $16.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 2.12M shares traded or 36.83% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 12.83% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow

Another recent and important Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Serica Energy – Upside Potential Driven By Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of gas and oil reserves. The company has market cap of $381.99 million. The firm holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Thursday, November 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEE in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital.

More important recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Elected to Ameren Board of Directors – PRNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Buy Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. Shares for $690,000 were sold by NELSON GREGORY L. The insider MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 8,000 shares worth $552,000.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 5,000 shares to 6,800 valued at $499,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 11,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.