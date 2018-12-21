Torch Wealth Management Has Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Square Class A (SQ) Shorts Up By 14.05%

Torch Wealth Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 37.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Torch Wealth Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 13.75%. The Torch Wealth Management Llc holds 10,685 shares with $1.86M value, down from 17,030 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $31.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $148.54. About 1.45 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ) had an increase of 14.05% in short interest. SQ’s SI was 31.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.05% from 27.49M shares previously. With 18.60M avg volume, 2 days are for Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ)’s short sellers to cover SQ’s short positions. The SI to Square Inc Class A’s float is 10.46%. The stock decreased 5.30% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 24.79M shares traded or 34.23% up from the average. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 63.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 16/05/2018 – SQUARE’S JACK DORSEY SPEAKS AT CONSENSUS; 01/05/2018 – SQUARE 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 6.0C; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 08/05/2018 – One of First Data’s biggest competitors, Square, just announced its own play for restaurant services; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Square: Fresh Funds Could Fuel More Deals — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Square Services Business Could Make Up Half Of Revenue By 2022, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – DORSEY: SQUARE HAS A BIG ROLE IN EDUCATING PEOPLE ON CRYPTO; 19/04/2018 – SQUARE ACQUIRES ZESTY TO EXPAND CAVIAR’S CORPORATE CATERING BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Introducing Square for Restaurants: A Dedicated Point of Sale and Complete Set of Tools Built for Today’s Restaurants,

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59M for 31.74 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $157 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $180 target in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.12 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.