Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 20.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,261 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, up from 71,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 12.92 million shares traded or 46.60% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 25,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.76M, down from 208,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 4.93 million shares traded or 62.49% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. companies are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – The Business Journals” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Boratto Eva C sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. $1.72M worth of stock was sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. 25,159 shares were sold by Denton David M, worth $2.02M on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,005 shares to 378,679 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,181 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc Shs Eur.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of CVS in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82.0 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 20. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of CVS in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, January 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $81.0 target. On Tuesday, November 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, January 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teewinot Cap Advisers Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,910 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 472,426 shares. Beacon Group has 134,434 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Neumann Management Limited Liability holds 2.32% or 50,153 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Com owns 147,903 shares. St James Inv Com Limited Liability Com holds 730,721 shares or 5.26% of its portfolio. Amer Bankshares invested in 0.02% or 973 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.21% or 660,137 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.61% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 448,147 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd, a California-based fund reported 82,578 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Com holds 9,355 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 12,209 shares. 6.49 million were reported by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc accumulated 5,751 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc holds 12.09 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 181,521 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 54,226 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd holds 5,130 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,922 shares. 15,691 are held by Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability. Blume Management Incorporated has 175 shares. Sequoia Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Everence Cap owns 12,810 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 74,213 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 133,373 shares. Savings Bank has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 221,292 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,199 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $93.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 121,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.20 million for 10.61 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.