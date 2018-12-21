Among 9 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Global Payments had 11 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, November 5. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GPN in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 28 with “Outperform”. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 3. See Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) latest ratings:

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

05/11/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $139 New Target: $146 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $136 New Target: $143 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $139 Initiates Coverage On

28/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120 New Target: $135 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $135 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $124 New Target: $125 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $119 New Target: $124 Maintain

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) stake by 5.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 20,532 shares as Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s stock declined 35.15%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 388,321 shares with $15.51 million value, down from 408,853 last quarter. Devon Energy Corporation now has $10.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 5.66M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE

More important recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire”, Fool.com published: “Why Global Payments Inc. Stock Gained 10.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Payments to Acquire AdvancedMD, a Leading Provider of Cloud-Based, Enterprise Software Solutions to Physician Practices – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold $353,781 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 3,000 shares. The insider Bready Cameron M sold 57,737 shares worth $7.38 million. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $61,518 was made by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Friday, December 14. $76,762 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Tuesday, September 4. Green David Lawrence had sold 9,212 shares worth $1.18M.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $15.33 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 25.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 727,831 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold Global Payments Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartline Investment Corp reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 57,203 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 2,121 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1832 Asset Management L P reported 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 6,907 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,370 shares. 811 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Utah Retirement holds 29,576 shares. Bessemer Group has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 567 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Montag A And reported 1,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 13 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Devon Energy had 17 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Johnson Rice given on Wednesday, August 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $45 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 31,283 shares. United Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 17,000 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 156,649 shares. State Street Corp owns 25.91 million shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc holds 10,268 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Llc accumulated 16,325 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 188,036 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 118,950 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 6.78 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.02% or 19,990 shares. Sun Life Fin reported 1,406 shares. Nomura Holding invested in 62,507 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Altria, General Electric Slip into Mondayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Wildhorse Resource Development stake by 92,891 shares to 253,233 valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) stake by 877,072 shares and now owns 14.72 million shares. Plains Gp Holdings L.P. was raised too.