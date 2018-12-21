Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) stake by 99.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 10,573 shares as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB)’s stock declined 20.69%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 71 shares with $3,000 value, down from 10,644 last quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In now has $353.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 214,353 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 39.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Comparable Restaurant Rev Down 0.9%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SEES 2Q EPS 55C-75C, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & more; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace

Among 2 analysts covering Harworth Group Plc (LON:HWG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harworth Group Plc had 7 analyst reports since July 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, October 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 4 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Peel Hunt. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of HWG in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. See Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

04/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

04/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 New Target: GBX 148.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold RRGB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 8.03% less from 16.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 31,883 shares. 17,494 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Prelude Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 6,929 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 4,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0.01% or 2.11M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 489,682 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 11,455 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny owns 843 shares. Sei Invs holds 21,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 687,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 36,700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Among 8 analysts covering Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had 10 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Thursday, August 2 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 24. Bank of America maintained Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RRGB’s profit will be $4.93M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 3,050 shares to 3,700 valued at $828,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped W R Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) stake by 3,928 shares and now owns 7,570 shares. Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN) was raised too.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield regeneration firm in the North of England and the Midlands. The company has market cap of 358.27 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Income Generation and Capital Growth. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.